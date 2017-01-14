After the Dust Settles

The Trump rally has been astonishing in so many respects – not the least of which, was the shocking election outcome that sparked this extraordinary turnaround in asset prices. While the Trump team certainly won’t admit it, I suspect they were just as shocked as anyone at the November 8 election results.
Shocks, by definition, always move financial markets. This case is no exception. A nearly 10 percent surge in US equity prices along with a sharp back-up in long-term interest rates – assisted by the first Fed tightening in a year – captures the essence of the so-called post-election reflation trade. The dollar’s strength has been the icing on the cake – an outgrowth of a perceived shift in the US policy mix from monetary to fiscal stimulus.
Needless to say, these sharp adjustments in markets have been catalyzed by a President-elect who has redefined the concept of the “bully pulpit.” Whether it is operating on a company-by-company basis – as per Carrier, Boeing, Ford, Lockheed Martin, General Motors, etc. – or establishing a new Twitter-based communications link with the general public, Donald Trump
’s pre-inaugural activism is without modern precedent. With the salesman hard at work attempting to convert doubt into euphoria, market participants and businesspeople are gushing with the emotive “evidence” of animal spirits. Even notable academics, such as my Yale colleague and Nobel laureate Robert Shiller (a Democrat, to boot) have opined that “Trump does magic.”
That metaphor – and the slight of hand it implies – may well be apt, as the candidate now shifts to governing and the markets grapple with accountability and reality checks. At this point it is safe to say that asset prices are discounting a pro-growth resurgence in job creation and corporate profits – the make-America-great trade. The challenge for the 45th US president will now be to deliver an outcome that is consistent with those expectations. For overly exuberant markets, a failure to deliver could well result in a sharp reversal – a classic buy on the rumor, sell on the news outcome.
Three key risks will make or break the Trump rally: The first is the so-called revenue neutrality of fiscal initiatives – or, in more simple words, the outlook for the budget deficit. For a US economy with a decidedly thin domestic savings cushion – a net national savings rate that was just 3 percent of national income in the third quarter of 2016, or less than half the 6.3 percent norm of the final three decades of the 20th century – this is a big deal. Increasing the budget deficit for a low savings economy spells widening current account and trade deficits – developments that could put pressure on the terms of America’s external borrowing. That could intensify recent upward pressures on interest rates – a clear negative for the growth outlook. It could also lead to a fall in the dollar – reversing the recent strengthening of the US currency; that could lead to an increase in inflationary pressures that might require even more aggressive Fed tightening – setting in motion a financial market dynamic that converts the current virtuous circle into a vicious one.
Second, there is the question of growth traction – whether, in fact, the seemingly chronic sluggishness of the US economy will vanish into thin air as animal spirits offset daunting structural headwinds. The narrative of Trumponomics, and its business oriented CEO-president, is that the catalyst will come from a resurgence of business activity. The President-elect’s focus on making this happen one company at a time is testament to the priority that the new administration is placing on such an approach. The corollary, of course, is consistent with the time-worn trickle-down adage of what’s “good for business, is good for America.”
It’s a great story but at odds with an alternative narrative that might prove even more powerful in shaping the outcome of the traction debate. Yes, business capital spending has been a glaring weak spot in the current recovery. But there is a distinct possibility that this development is less an outgrowth of uncompetitive taxes and regulatory strangulation, as the Trump narrative would have it, and more a function of an unprecedented shortfall of consumer demand.
The numbers bear repeating: since the first quarter of 2008, inflation-adjusted personal consumption expenditures has expanded at just a 1.6 percent average annual rate – fully 2.0 percentage points below the 3.6 percent norm in the 12 years before the crisis and, in fact, the weakest 35 quarters of real consumption growth in modern post-World War II history. Businesses will expand capacity and hire workers if they expect their markets to grow – a possibility that clashes with the anemic consumption trend over the past nearly nine years. Regulatory relief and tax reform could ring surprisingly hollow without addressing the consumer demand problem. The US consumer, rather than Corporate America, may well hold the key to the growth traction problem – a possibility very much at odds with the central policy thrust of Trumponomics.
Third, there is the very real risk of a trade war with China. Candidate Trump was vocal and provocative in his China bashing. As President-elect he has upped the ante – not only threatening tariffs and charges of currency manipulation but also injecting Taiwan relations and the One-China policy into the uncertainly calculus. At the same time, he has assembled a team of strident anti-China advisors – led by Peter Navarro, as Director of the new National Trade Council, accompanied by Wilbur Ross (Commerce Secretary) and Robert Lighthizer (US Trade Representative). Rex Tillerson, as Secretary of State, appears cut from the same cloth.
The hope is that the Trump Administration’s bark is worse than its bite – that its opening gambit is a prelude to more constructive deal-focused engagement on matters like a Bilateral Investment Treaty. The risk is that this hopeful conclusion is wrong – that the Trump Administration does, indeed, impose some type of protectionist sanctions on China that are then countered by reciprocal Chinese actions. If that were the case, and if it were to occur in the context of the widening current account and trade deficits noted above, financial markets could put even more pressure on US interest rates and the dollar.
In the more than ten weeks since the US presidential election, financial markets have made a powerful bet predicated on a swift and effective implementation of a pro-growth policy and regulatory shift implied by Trumponomics. With the Republicans holding majorities in both houses of the US Congress, ever-myopic investors have been quick to embrace the constructive outcome that might be forthcoming. Yet it’s rarely that easy.
Most new presidents enjoy “honeymoons” in the early phase of their first terms. For Donald Trump, the honeymoon might have come as President-elect. America’s economic problems – to say nothing of those afflicting an $80 trillion global economy – haven't vanished into thin air. As the new president now takes office and the dust settles after a most tumultuous post-election transition, overly optimistic financial markets could be set up for a very rude awakening.
The author is a faculty member at Yale University and former Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia. He is also the author of Unbalanced: The Codependency of America and China (2014)
