More than 60 people read books in the carriage on Line 10 in Beijing on Saturday. Zhou Yuchen, one organizer of the activity told the Global Times that the whole activity may last for more than 100 minutes and they hope to attract people's attention on reading.

Photo: Li Hao/GT

Zhou Chenyu, an organizer of the activity shows a book to a passenger, in which it wrote that "you could borrow the book and read it during the journey." But the passenger shaked his head and refused to take the book. Photo: Li Hao/GT

