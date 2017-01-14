China's central SOEs to target 3 to 6% profit growth in 2017

China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which are administered by the country's state-asset regulator, should target year-on-year profit growth between 3 percent and 6 percent in 2017, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.



The commission urged central SOEs to make stable growth their main objective in the coming year during a meeting held from January 12 to 13.



In 2016 SOEs saw total profits of 1.23 trillion yuan (around 178 billion US dollars), up 0.5 percent year on year.

