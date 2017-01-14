China's central SOEs to target 3 to 6% profit growth in 2017

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2017/1/14 18:37:27
China's  state-owned  enterprises  (SOEs), which are administered  by  the  country's  state-asset  regulator, should  target  year-on-year  profit  growth  between  3  percent  and  6  percent  in  2017,  according  to  the  State-owned  Assets  Supervision  and  Administration  Commission.

The  commission  urged central  SOEs  to  make stable  growth  their main  objective in the coming  year  during  a  meeting  held  from  January  12  to  13.

In 2016 SOEs saw total profits of 1.23  trillion  yuan  (around  178  billion  US  dollars),  up  0.5  percent  year  on  year.

Posted in: ECONOMY
