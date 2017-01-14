Xi extends New Year greetings to veterans

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shakes hands with military veterans and ex-officers at a festive art performance held for them in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2017. Xi on Friday extended Spring Festival greetings to military veterans. (Xinhua/Li Gang)Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday extended Spring Festival greetings to military veterans.