Xi extends New Year greetings to veterans

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shakes hands with military veterans and ex-officers at a festive art performance held for them in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2017. Xi on Friday extended Spring Festival greetings to military veterans. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Friday extended Spring Festival greetings to military veterans.As a festive art performance was held for the veterans and ex-officers in Beijing, Xi, also chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the gathering and expressed his best wishes to all veterans and retired officers.The veterans expressed their support for building a strong army under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core.This year's Spring Festival, or the Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28.