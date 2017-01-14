Chinese dance drama Confucius presented in Washington

Performers dance during a media preview of Chinese dance drama Confucius at the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 13, 2017. The Chinese dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater is presented in Washington from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Performers dance during a media preview of Chinese dance drama Confucius at the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 13, 2017. The Chinese dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater is presented in Washington from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Performers dance during a media preview of Chinese dance drama Confucius at the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 13, 2017. The Chinese dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater is presented in Washington from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Performers dance during a media preview of Chinese dance drama Confucius at the Kennedy Center of the Performing Arts in Washington D.C., the United States, on Jan. 13, 2017. The Chinese dance drama performed by the China National Opera & Dance Drama Theater is presented in Washington from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)