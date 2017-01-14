Chinese ambassador to US cautions against irresponsible talk on S.China Sea issue

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/14 21:58:41





Speaking on Thursday night in New York while attending an annual gala dinner of the China General Chamber of Commerce -- USA.(CGCC), Cui said China looks forward to building a new type of relationship with Washington, featuring non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.



"It is hoped that everyone will make constructive contribution toward that end," the ambassador said.



He urged "some people" in the United States to be more careful and act in a more responsible way when talking about possible disputes in other people's waters.



Cui's remarks came after US President-elect



Rex Tillerson, former chairman and CEO of the oil giant ExxonMobil, told a Senate hearing Thursday that China should stop island building in the South China Sea and be denied access to these islands, which China regards as an integral part of its territory.



Meanwhile, Cui highlighted the importance of China-US relations in realizing China's goals of building a relatively prosperous society.



In order to accomplish these tremendous tasks, China needs a stable, peaceful, and supportive international environment. "For that international environment, the key is the relationship with the US," he said.



Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Washington in 1979, great progress has been made. "Now, we look forward to even closer cooperation and communication with the new administration in a few days time," Cui said.



The road ahead will have obstacles, but China is determined to overcome difficulties and develop a stronger, more stable and more productive relationship with the United States, because this serves the fundamental interests of both countries and peoples, and certainly the world at large, he said.



"This is a shared responsibility of China and the US to the global community," the ambassador added.



The CGCC awarded Cui "Goodwill Ambassador for China-US Exchange" at the dinner, which was attended by over 500 people from government, business communities and think tanks of the two countries.

