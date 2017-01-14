Clash kills 4 in N.Afghan province

At least four people were killed as clash erupted between police and armed robbers in Rustaq district of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province on Saturday, police spokesman in the province Sunatullah Timori said.



The clash, according to the official, occurred after police attacked a group of armed robbers on the road connecting Rustaq district to provincial capital Taluqan and the robbers opened fire killing one police constable.



In the clash which lasted for a while one traveler civilian and two robbers had also been killed, the official said.



In parts of the militancy-hit Afghanistan where security is fragile, the armed bandits and insurgents groups tend to create law and order problems by attacking travelers.

