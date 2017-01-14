Kidnapped S.Korean ship captain, Filipino crew released in S.Philippines

Suspected Abu Sayyaf gunmen released their South Korean national and Filipino captives Saturday in Sulu in southern Philippines, presidential adviser on the peace process Jesus Dureza said.



Dureza, who fetched the victims in Jolo Saturday morning, arrived at the Davao airport shortly before noon with victims Master Park Chul Hong, 38, and crewman Glenn Alindajao, 31, of Dongbang Giant 2 ship.



In October last year, 10 Abu Sayyaf armed men boarded the ship and kidnapped its captain, Hong and Alindajao in Celebes sea off Bongao in Tawitawi.



Dureza said no ransom money was paid in exchange for the released of the hostages.



"As far as I know there was no ransom money involved. You know the police of the government. We don't pay ransom. But if there are efforts taken by the private sector, that is there concern and not ours," he said.



"They were taken by the group whose leader was called Abraham. And then Abraham was killed in military operation. And then they were passed on to another group," he added.



Dureza said the captives were turned over to him by Sulu Governor Sakur Tan around 7:40 a.m. local time in Jolo.



The government official said 27 more captives are still in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf.

