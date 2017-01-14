CPC publicity chief meets Vietnamese counterpart

Liu Qibao
, head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's publicity department, met with Vo Van Thuong, his counterpart of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), here on Friday.
The meeting is part of an official visit to China by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.
Liu said the two sides need to enhance media cooperation as well as cultural and people-to-people exchanges so as to contribute to the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation.
Thuong, head of the CPV Central Committee's Communication and Education Commission, said Vietnam was willing to implement the consensus reached by top leaders of both countries to further deepen cooperation and cement traditional friendship.