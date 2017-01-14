Procuratorates approve arrest of 19,000 telecom fraud suspects

Chinese procuratorates at all levels in 2016 approved the arrest of 19,345 suspects involved in telecom or cyber fraud.



The information was released at a national meeting attended by chief prosecutors at all levels on Saturday.



It was told at the meeting, procuratorial agencies will research "campus loans" offered to university students, to prevent possible fraud schemes targeting relevant groups.



The authorities pledged to continue applying "high pressure" on those who commit telecom and cyber fraud this year.



It said a special campaign to address the stealing, leakage and sale of citizens' personal information would also be improved.

