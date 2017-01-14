Toyota to recall 15,865 units of Lexus in China

Toyota will recall 15,865 imported Lexus vehicles across the Chinese mainland due to defective airbags, according to the country's quality watchdog.



The recall affects 4,856 imported Lexus IS250/IS250C vehicles made between Jan. 6, 2012 and Sept. 28, 2012, 9,449 imported Lexus ES240/Es350 cars produced between Jan. 6, 2012 and June 5, 2012, 1,557 imported Lexus GX400/GX460 cars produced between Jan. 6, 2012 and Sept. 26, 2012, and three imported Lexus LFA made between Jan. 17, 2011 and Nov. 13, 2012.



A defect has been found in the gas generator of the airbags of the affected vehicles, which may result in safety problems, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



Recall of the IS, Es, LFA versions will start on June 30, 2017, while that of the GX model will start on Dec. 31.



Toyota has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge.

