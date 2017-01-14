IS unleashes violent offensive on gov't positions in eastern Syria

The Islamic State (IS) group unleashed on Saturday a violent attack on government-controlled areas in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, the latest attempt to capture more areas in that oil-rich province, a monitor group reported. The large-scale offensive started on Saturday morning, as the confrontation between the government forces and IS terrorists led to the killing of 30 fighters from both sides, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



At least six powerful bombings rocked the city during the IS offensive, and the Syrian warplanes took part in pummeling the IS attackers, the London-based watchdog group added.



The Observatory, which says it relies on a network of activists on ground, said the current attack is the most violent one since the terror group attacked and besieged government areas in Deir al-Zour in early 2015.



It added that the IS militants were advancing near the graveyard area and the vicinity of the Deir al-Zour airport, the only port the Syrian army uses in and out of the city.



The IS militants have been preparing for this new offensive since early this month, when they brought in tires and crude oil, in what the Observatory said was a preparation to make huge fire during their offensive.



It's worth mentioning that the IS controls large swathes of the Deir al-Zour countryside, and its recent attempt is to storm the besieged government-controlled areas in the city.



Deir al-Zour holds a significance for the IS as an oil-rich area near the Iraqi borders.

