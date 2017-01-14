China approves 10 new IPO applications

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has approved IPO applications for ten companies.



The firms will be allowed to raise a maximum of 4.1 billion yuan (595 million US dollars), a CSRC statement said.



Five of the firms will be listed on the Shanghai exchange, one on the Shenzhen SME board, and four on the ChiNext, China's NASDAQ-style board.



The 10 firms and their underwriters are scheduled to confirm the IPO dates following discussions with the exchanges before publishing prospectuses.



Under the current IPO system, new shares are subject to approval from the CSRC, which controls both the timing and pricing.



China is working on transforming its IPO approval system into one based on registration, which will allow the bourses to take over IPO approvals and clear the backlog of companies waiting.

