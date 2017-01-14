French president promises training, funding support for Africa

French President Francois Hollande pledged training and funding support for Africa to tackle security threat and boost economic growth.



The French leader made the pledge at the 27th Africa-France Summit, which opened here under heavy security.



"As long as we are united, as long as we are of solidarity, as long as we are together to eradicate the threats to peace, we can succeed," said Hollande to more than 30 African heads of state and government attending the summit.



Hollande promised that France, a victim of terrorism, will train 25,000 African soldiers per year for the coming three years to help the continent tackle security issues.



"France will always be by the side of Mali, till the Malian authorities will be respected across the whole territory of Mali," Hollande affirmed.



Hollande also promised efforts to help with Africa's economic development.



He announced France will provide 23 billion euros in the coming five years to support the development of Africa.



A Franco-African investment Foundation is also to be set up by France and to be managed by a Franco-African team.



Held under the theme of "Partnership, Peace and Emergence," the one-day summit will focus on Africa's position in reinforcing peace and security, as well as climate and economic development.

