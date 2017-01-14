Albanian economy in positive cycle thanks to reforms: minister

The Albanian economy has entered a positive cycle of growth thanks to the fiscal policies and reforms undertaken by the government in the recent years, local media cited Albanian Finance Minister Arben Ahmetaj as saying in a TV interview on Saturday.



According to Ahmetaj, the domestic consumption has been following an upward trend. Based on the official data, there were more money available in the pockets of consumers.



Regarding employment, Ahmetaj pointed out that there has been an increase in employment rates and domestic capital. He said the government is working on several projects aimed at further increasing employment here.



When speaking about foreign investments, the official stressed that foreign investments in the third quarter 2016 were at an all-time record level estimated at the value of 288 million euros (307 million US dollars).



The foreign investments have played a key role in Albania's economic growth, the minister said.



Albanian economy in the third quarter of 2016 grew by 3.08 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute.



According to the minister, the positive signs showed that the government should continue the reforms it has already launched, such as the reform against informality in economy, in energy sector, in pensions' system, justice etc.

