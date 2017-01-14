China to formulate judicial exclusionary rule of illegal evidence

China will formulate and issue a judicial interpretation on the throwing out of illegally-obtained evidence.



At a meeting attended by the heads of higher people's courts nationwide on Saturday, courts were asked to implement policies regarding the death penalty.



They were told to learn from the case of Nie Shubin, an innocent man who was wrongfully executed over 20 years ago.



Stricter punishments will be given to crimes of murder, robbery, kidnapping, women trafficking and telecom fraud, according to the meeting.



Violations in the securities market will also be handled according to law, and more should be done to educate minors involved in school bullying, it was stressed at the meeting.



The courts were also called to intensify the analysis and study of the root causes of corruption and loopholes in the supervision system to improve anti-corruption systems.



Chinese courts at all levels received over 23 million cases in 2016 and concluded the trial or enforcement of about 19.8 million cases, statistics revealed at the meeting showed.

