Cambodian PM hosts dinner for local journalists, spokespersons for 1st time

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen hosted a banquet for more than 1,000 local media members and spokespersons for the first time on Saturday evening.



Speaking at the event held at the 5-star Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel here, Hun Sen urged journalists to report news "accurately and fast" and advised the spokespersons for state institutions and ministries to cooperate well with journalists.



The prime minister also called on journalists to comply with the journalist's code of ethics, not taking money from unscrupulous wealthy or powerful people in order to conceal their wrong acts.



"I want nothing from you (journalists), but accurate news reporting," he said. "My presence today is to strengthen the role of media outlets and to give an incentive to journalists, not to stifle your rights."



He added that journalists must dare to make corrections if they had released untrue information.



The Southeast Asian country has some 22 television channels, 812 newspapers, news bulletins and magazines, and 72 news websites as well as 334 radio stations, according to Information Minister Khieu Kanharith.

