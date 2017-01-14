PM must spell out Britain's position on EU single market by mid-February:committee

In its first report, the Exiting the European Union Committee called for transitional arrangements on trade, no return to tariffs for British businesses, and parliamentary vote on final Brexit deal.



The report has been published as May is expected to give a major speech next Tuesday to outline her plan for negotiating Britain's exit from the EU.



MPs on the cross-party committee concluded that the government should publish its Brexit plan by mid-February at the latest. This, it said, should set out its position on membership of the single market and the customs union.



The report added that government ministers should also seek an outline framework on Britain's future trading relationship with the EU as part of the Article 50 negotiations, including appropriate transitional arrangements, if it is not possible to reach a final agreement by the time when Britain leaves the EU.



The committee also wanted the government to commit to parliament having a vote on the final deal with Brussels.



Labour MP Hilary Benn, who chairs the committee, said: "This is going to be a hugely complex task and the outcome will affect us all. The government needs to publish its Brexit plan by mid-February at the latest, including its position on membership of the Single Market and the Customs Union, so that it can be scrutinized by parliament and the public."



Benn said ministers should aim to conclude negotiations on trade and market access with the 27 member countries of the EU by the end of the two-year-long Article 50 process.



He said: "If a final ratified agreement is not reached by the time the UK leaves the EU, it would be in the interests of both sides to agree a provisional outline framework on the UK's future trading relationship with the EU. The government should seek appropriate transitional arrangements in the interests of business in the UK and the EU-27.



"Whatever deal is concluded, parliament must be given a vote on it and the government should make this clear now," added Benn.



The Supreme Court is yet to rule on whether May's government must involve parliament in the Brexit process, or whether she can start the EU exit process without their agreement.



The committee, in its report, warned that a return to tariffs and other regulatory and bureaucratic impediments to trade would not be in the interests of Britain, or European businesses and therefore the government should strive to ensure that this does not happen.



Because of the importance of the financial services industry to the British economy, the MPs also said the government should seek to ensure continued access to EU markets in financial services for British providers.



"Both Britain and the EU-27 benefit from the presence in London of a world class financial services hub and ensuring there is minimal disruption to services from Brexit will be important for broader European financial stability," the MPs added.



Benn added: "We're not asking the government to give away its red lines or negotiating fall back positions, but we do want clarity on its broad aims given the significance and complexity of the negotiating task."



Responding to the report, Frances O'Grady, general secretary of the trade union body, the TUC, said: "The Select Committee has made clear the need for staying in the single market. But this isn't only about avoiding tariffs and bureaucratic obstacles to trade in goods and services. The government needs to make sure British workers don't get left behind with worse rights than the rest of Europe."

