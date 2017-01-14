Turkish airstrikes hit 228 IS targets in northern Syria

Altogether 18 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed and 228 targets were hit by Turkish army in Al-Bab of northern Syria in the last 24 hours, Turkish General Staff stated on Saturday.



According to the Turkish army, 214 positions belonging to the terrorists have been shelled, with defense positions, shelters and command facilities, as well as weapons and vehicles destroyed.



A total of 14 airstrikes have been carried out near Al-Bab in Northern Syria, destroying eight shelters, two arms-laden vehicles, two headquarters and two defense positions.



A total of 2922 improvised explosive devices and 43 mines have been destroyed since the beginning of the operation, the military added.



The Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation last August against both IS and the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).



Turkey regards the YPG and the PYD as terrorist organizations due to their links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party.

