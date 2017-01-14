Myanmar earns over 1 bln USD from beans, pulses export in first 9 months of 2016-17

Myanmar exported about 1 million tons of beans and pulses earning over 1 billion US dollars in the first nine months of this fiscal year 2016-2017 as of December, official media reported Saturday.



The export increased by about 150,000 tons compared with the same period of last fiscal year 2015-2016.



Myanmar's beans and pulses are mainly exported to India, followed by China, Indonesia, European countries and Japan. About 80 percent of them go to India.



India has proposed in previous year to increase its demand for Myanmar's mung beans and pigeon peas by 25,000 tons per year starting in 2017.



The total export value of agricultural products of the country reached 2.075 billion US dollars in this fiscal year as of Jan. 6.

