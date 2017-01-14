Taliban shadow governor among 12 killed in S.Afghan province



Taliban shadowy governor for the troubled Helmand province is among 12 militants who were killed in Sangin district on Saturday, an official with Public Relations office of the national army in the province said.



"Acting on a tip off the units of Army's Special Forces raided a Taliban hideout in Sangin district early today and killed 12 rebels including Mullah Agha the shadowy governor of Taliban for Helmand province," the official told Xinhua but refused to be identified.



He also added that crackdown against Taliban from the ground and air will continue to evict militants from Helmand province.



Taliban militants are yet to make comment.



The poppy growing Helmand province has been the scene of bloody fighting between Taliban and government forces over the past couple of years.

