Libyan deputy prime minister meets with security officials in Tripoli

Libya's UN-backed prime minister, Ahmad Maiteeq, on Saturday met with security officials in Tripoli to discuss security measures after the recent attempted coup by the self-declared prime minister, Khalifa Gwell.



The meeting included the minister of defense, Mehdi Barghathi, head of presidential guards service, Najmi Nakoo, and a number of high-ranked security officials.



The officials agreed to deploy military units to secure the city and government institutions.



The self-declared prime minister, Khalifa Ghwell, said in a televised statement on Thursday that his government has taken control of some ministries' headquarters in the capital Tripoli.



Armed groups on Saturday attempted to take over some government buildings in Tripoli.



Gwell's government has stepped down in April 2016, shortly after the UN-backed government of national accord arrived in Tripoli from neighboring Tunisia. However, Gwell announced in October that his government has returned to power and taken over some institutions in the city.



Libya suffers political division with three rival governments claiming legitimacy, despite signing an UN-sponsored peace agreement by the political rivals in December 2015, and appointing a unity government headed by Fayez Serraj.

