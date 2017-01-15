Floods, whirlwind leave 4 wounded, nearly 200 houses damaged in Indonesia

At least four people were injured and nearly 200 houses damaged after floods and whirlwind struck West Java and East Java provinces of western Indonesia, disaster agency official disclosed here Saturday.



The whirlwind occurred in several villages at Jember district of East Java province, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of national disaster management agency told Xinhua via phone.



The disaster also collapsed scores of trees in the villages, Sutopo said.



"Four people were hit by debris of collapsed houses and trees," he said.



Emergency relief aids have been distributed to affected people, the spokesman said.



Floods took place in several villages at Sukabumi district of West Java provinces, Sutopo added.

