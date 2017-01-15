UN welcomes US decision to ease sanctions on Sudan

The United Nations on Saturday welcomed the US decision to lift some sanctions imposed on Sudan.



"This decision is recognition of steps taken by the government of Sudan during recent months in a number of important areas," said the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Marta Ruedas, in a statement Saturday.



She congratulated the government and people of Sudan "on the implementation of these steps which have led to the improvement of relations between the Republic of Sudan and the United States and include key decisions that will facilitate humanitarian actors' efforts to deliver aid to those in need in months to come."



The UN official further said that this decision would provide a solid platform for the sustainable development in Sudan.



On Friday, the US President Barack Obama issued a decision canceling two executive orders imposing economic sanctions on Sudan.



Also on Friday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry welcomed the American decision, saying "this move constitutes a positive and important step in the procession of bilateral relations between Sudan and the US and a natural outcome of joint efforts," the foreign ministry said in a statement.



The ministry further regarded the US decision as "a fruit of a close cooperation between the two countries in international and regional issues of mutual concern."



The US has been imposing sanctions on Sudan since 1997 and putting it on its list of countries sponsoring terrorism since 1993.



Since then, Washington has been renewing its sanctions on Sudan due to the continuing war in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions besides a number of outstanding issues with South Sudan, including the disputed oil-rich area of Abyei.



However, last February, the US Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control announced that it had decided to loosen the sanctions on Sudan via allowing exports of personal communications hardware and software including smart phones and laptops.



It said the move aimed at helping the Sudanese citizens integrate into the global digital community.



In October 2015, Washington also expressed readiness to cooperate with Sudan in the field of counterterrorism and to work to prevent flow of terrorist groups and foreign fighters to Sudan and areas of conflicts.



According to economic reports, Sudan's losses due to the US sanctions amounted to over four billion US dollars annually besides the halt of important industries in the country.



Sudan has also been witnessing an escalating economic crisis since the secession of South Sudan in 2011, which has greatly affected the Sudanese economy as the country lost around 70 percent of its oil revenues.



In September 2013, the Sudanese government adopted a package of economic measures to revive the economy including an increase in the oil prices, which then prompted wide protests across the country.

