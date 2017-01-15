SpaceX launches first flight 4 months after explosion

US space firm SpaceX returns to launching rockets on Saturday, four months after an explosion on the launchpad that caused the company to suspend flights.



A Falcon 9 lifted off at approximately 9:54 am PST (12:54 pm EST) from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying 10 Iridium-NEXT satellites into low-Earth orbit (LEO).



Several minutes after the successful launch, the first stage of Falcon 9 then landed on droneship "Just Read the Instructions," marking the first time the private company has landed a booster in the Pacific Ocean.



This was the California-based company's first launch since a Falcon 9 exploded on the launchpad during preflight fueling on Sept. 1, 2016.

