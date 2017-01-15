Protesters gather in Washington ahead of Trump's inauguration

Thousands of protesters gathered in the US capital of Washington D.C. Saturday to show their anger at President-elect Donald Trump
who is set to take over the White House on Friday.
The protesters, mainly from civil rights groups, chanted "no justice, no peace" as they proceeded along the National Mall toward the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The demonstration took place just after Trump traded accusations with US civil rights icon congressman John Lewis, who said Trump's presidency was "illegitimate" during an interview.
"Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart(not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results," Trump tweeted.
Lewis is a veteran Democrat congressman representing Georgia.
As the date for Trump's inauguration draws nearer, multiple organizations have called for protest against him.
In one of the most major protests, a Women's March scheduled for Jan. 21 is said to be joined by hundreds of thousands.