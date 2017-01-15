Russia to deploy more S-400 to Crimea: report

Russia will deploy more S-400 Triumf missile systems to Crimea after the Obama administration extended sanctions against Russia for its actions in Crimea and Ukraine, said local media Saturday.



"Deployment of additional S-400 systems to Crimea is foreseen, but I will not talk about the timing now," said Lt. Gen. Viktor Sevastyanov, a senior Russian air force commander, was quoted by RIA Novosti agency as saying.



An anti-aircraft missile regiment armed with the S-400 system had entered combat duty in Crimea, Russia's Southern Military District announced Friday.



The S-400 Triumf, by far Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system, is capable of hitting an airborne target at a distance of up to 400 km with medium- and long-range missiles.



Outgoing US President Barack Obama ordered Friday to extend punitive measures against Russia imposed in March, 2014 for one more year for "its purported annexation of Crimea and its use of force in Ukraine."



The United States and its allies accused Russia of fueling the conflict in southeastern Ukraine and illegally incorporating Crimea.



Moscow insisted that a vast majority of Crimea residents voted to rejoin Russia in a popular referendum.

