4 bodies found on beaches in south of Spain

The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed on Saturday that the bodies of four immigrants have been found washed up on beaches in the south of Spain.



The bodies of three Sub-Saharan immigrants, one of whom is a woman, and a Maghrebi, were found on beaches in the province of Cadiz in Tarifa, Algeciras and Punta Carnero.



Three of the bodies were discovered on Saturday, while one was found on Friday evening.



So far no wrecks of any boats in which immigrants habitually attempt to cross the treacherous Straits of Gibraltar between Morocco and Spain have been reported.



Spanish Maritime Rescue helicopters and patrol boats are now scouring the area for two boats which have been to be in the water.



In December, United Nations agencies reported that at least 5,000 immigrants died in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea in 2016.

