Poland welcomes deployment of US troops

The Polish authorities welcomed the deployment of US troops in a ceremony held Saturday in the western town of Zagan.



The US army deployed in Poland comprises 3,500 soldiers, 400 tracked vehicles and over 900 wheeled vehicles.



They started to move into Poland on Thursday, as part of one of the largest deployments of US forces in Europe since the Cold War.



Such a massive deployment in Poland was seen by Russia as a "threat" to its security.