Chinese president leaves for Switzerland

Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his wife Peng Liyuan left Beijing on Sunday morning for a four-day visit to Switzerland.
At the invitation of the Swiss Federal Council led by President Doris Leuthard, President Xi will pay a state visit to the European country from January 15 to 18.
During his stay in Switzerland, President Xi will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2017 in Davos
on January 17 at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab who is Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
At the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Margaret Chan and International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, Xi will visit the UN Office at Geneva, the WHO and the IOC on January 18.
Xi's entourage also includes senior officials Wang Huning
, Li Zhanshu
and Yang Jiechi
.