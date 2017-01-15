LeEco raises over 16 billion yuan to solve capital issue

Jia Yueting, the billionaire chairman of Chinese technology company LeEco, is on his way to clear up concerns about his company's capital issues.

On Friday, LeEco announced that it has received a 16.8 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) strategic investment from a consortium led by property developer Sunac China Holdings. Sun Hongbin, founder of Sunac, was born in North China's Shanxi Province , the same as Jia.

The two parties were set to hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to talk about their future plans together.

LeEco, a conglomerate engaged in businesses such as smart devices, driverless cars and online video content, expanded over the last year at a pace that Jia acknowledged had strained the company's capital and resources.

Sunac's "strong capital ability" can guarantee the future development of LeEco's core businesses, according to a press release LeEco sent to the Global Times on Saturday.

Meanwhile, LeEco will work with Sunac to explore a new growth engine in the Internet + real estate and smart communities.