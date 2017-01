A truck is covered with thick snow in freezing Koktokay, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Photo: CFP

Koktokay, located in Altay in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is known for its rich mineral resources. January is the coldest month in Koktokay, with an average temperature of -37 C. The area is known for having the coldest temperatures in western China.