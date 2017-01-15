SW China reports new H7N9 case

A new human H7N9 avian flu case has been reported in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Sunday.



According to the provincial health and family planing commission, the patient, 79, is from Kaili City in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture.



The patient went to the fever clinic of the people's hospital in the prefecture. The patient tested positive for the virus on Saturday.



It is the third human H7N9 case reported in the province this winter.



The patient is receiving treatment. People who had close contact with the patient were put under medical observation and have not tested positive for the virus yet.



H7N9, a bird flu strain most likely to strike in winter and spring, was first reported in humans in China in March 2013.



It was reported on Saturday that a 36-year-old roast-duck vendor from Henan Province died after contracting the flu.

