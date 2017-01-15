14th PBD celebrations held in Shanghai by the Indian Consulate

To mark the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), Consulate General of India in Shanghai invited Board Members from the Indian Associations (IA) from Shanghai, as well as Shaoxing and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province (from the eastern China region which has a population of Indian residents of about 9,000) for an interaction at the Consulate on January 9.Excerpts of Indian Prime Minister Modi's address at the 14th PBD convention in Bengaluru were viewed at the event followed by detailed presentations by the representative of each Indian Association outlining IA's activities conducted in 2016 and plans for 2017.PBD is celebrated in India on January 9 every year to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian diaspora to India's development. The day commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa on January 9, 1915.It may be noted that in addition to organizing regular events and festivals for East China's Indian community, there is a strong emphasis on charity events targeting the local community (including blood donation camps) and activities for young children.IA agreed to include the upcoming 3rd International Day of Yoga, along with celebration of Hindi Divas, National Unity Day and Constitution Day, in their plans for 2017. It was also proposed to initiate a special publication chronicling the history of Indians in China with concrete content sourced from long-term Indian residents, with objective of completion as an e-book/Special Limited Edition publication by the end of 2017.Members of the Indian community were also encouraged to register with the Indian Consulate as per the standard template which has been circulated to them. Participants also discussed the possibility of installation of a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at appropriate venues in Shanghai, Shaoxing and Yiwu in consultation with local governments.Nearly 15 delegates from East China, including former President of IA-Shanghai, Amit Waikar, participated in the 14th PBD at Bengaluru.Source: Consulate General of India in Shanghai

14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations were held by the Indian Consulate General in Shanghai. Photos: Courtesy of the consulate