China handles over 5 mln legal assistance cases in 4 years

China has handled more than 5 million legal assistance cases since 2013, providing legal advice to more than 28 million people, according to the Ministry of Justice
on Sunday.
Stations offering legal service have been established in more than 2,000 detention houses, the ministry said.
"The ministry has made efforts to provide convenient legal assistance service to the public and stipulated a guideline to improve the service network," said Minister of Justice Wu Aiying.
In 2017, the ministry will urge lawyers to perform their criminal defense duties in accordance with the law and maintain the legitimate rights of citizens facing difficulties, Wu added.