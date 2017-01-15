Actors Johnny Depp, Amber Heard finalize bitter divorce

Johnny Depp (left) and Amber Heard Photo:IC

Film star Johnny Depp's tumultuous divorce from actress Amber Heard was finalized on Friday, ending the couple's marriage after months of highly publicized claims by Heard of domestic violence and counterclaims from Depp of financial blackmail.Court papers filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday detailed a splitting of marital assets and an agreement by Depp, 53, to pay a previously announced sum of $7 million to Heard, 30, that she said will be donated to charity.Heard filed for divorce in May after 15 months of marriage, and days later obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.She said in court filings that Depp was abusive to her throughout their marriage, culminating in an argument in May in which he hurled a cell phone into her face and shattered various objects in her apartment.A lawyer for Depp denied allegations of abuse and argued that Heard was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse.""We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr Depp and his family's lives behind them," said Laura Wasser, a lawyer for Depp.As part of the settlement, Heard dismissed her request for a continued restraining order against Depp.Reuters