Shanghai Mayor reflects on achievements of 2016, sets targets for 2017

Shanghai Mayor Yang Xiong made a speech during the fifth session of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Sunday.



For 2017 Shanghai has a GDP growth target of 6.5 percent, slightly lower than 6.7 percent in 2016. Research and development expenses will be kept above 3.8 percent of GDP, higher than 2016. Last year's annual mean concentrations of PM2.5 dropped to 45 micrograms per cubic meter from 53 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015. In 2017, Shanghai will ensure its environmental efforts with 3 percent of its GDP invested in environmental protection.



China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone achieved its three-year goal in 2016, with more than 100 institutional innovations promoted around the country. In 2016 the zone hosted 40,000 new companies and 45 headquarters of multinational corporations. This year the pilot zone will improve its investment management mechanism and start reforms in salary systems for professional managers.



In 2016, Shanghai started constructing 216 kilometers in metro routes, with 55 kilometers in new routes to be completed in 2017. This year the city will also continue construction alongside the Huangpu River and open 45 kilometers of open space, more than 10 kilometers in 2016.



In 2017 Shanghai will create 500,000 new job opportunities and encourage government departments and State-owned companies to employ more disabled people. It will open 50 new community senior centers along with 80 new day-care centers and 7,000 beds at public nursing homes.



Last year Shanghai opened 85 kindergartens, middle and primary schools to cope with increasing demands for educational resources. In 2017 it will open or renovate 20 kindergartens and include 50 percent of middle and primary schools in the education reforms of building school groups or districts.



Last year, Shanghai improved firefighting facilities in 100 residential compounds, renovated water supply systems and upgraded electric supplies for 1 million houses. In 2017 Shanghai will relocate residents in 3 million square meters of old housing and provide 50,000 affordable apartments.





