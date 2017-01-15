Chinese universities should offer student counseling

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Blue Monday, typically the third Monday of January known as "the most depressing day of the year," falls under a category of a legitimate mental issues called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Correcting this disorder first comes with awareness.



Despite the fact that mental health is as important as physical health, it is a topic that lacks attention in China, where admitting one's weakness is often associated with "losing face" (damaging one's reputation and social status).



While pursing my undergraduate studies in Canada, often times I felt quite overwhelmed by school work and the pressure to exceed in my studies. It was only after several counseling sessions offered by my school that I finally learned to not be so hard on myself.



When I came to China on a student exchange program, I learned that the pressure I felt back home is not nearly as overpowering as the academic and family pressures Chinese students face.



To make matters worse, Chinese students are unable to seek help at their educational institutions due to the general unavailability of counselors. No wonder the student suicide rate in China is among the highest in the world!



When she was in high school, a close Shanghainese friend of mine was required to study approximately 15 hours a day and be among the top 3 in her class just to get an admission interview at Fudan.



Academic pressure is even tougher for students in remote cities. Another friend of mine, from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, studied from 8 am until 2 am everyday throughout her senior year of high school - a habit that continues throughout university when the top students feel they must compete against each other.



This could explain the reason why some elite Chinese post-secondary institutions are now forcing students to sign "suicide waiver forms." But what schools should really be doing is providing a private platform for their students to address their personal issues and counselors who can help them cope.



Fudan University's International Student Office is taking the lead in this regard, having recently opened its first psychological counseling center for foreign students.



As the idea is still obscure in China, implementing this for Chinese students may take time, but we can agree that this is a really good beginning. Foreign and local students will be relieved to know that they have a private place to go to when they feel like they are suffocating from stress.



The absence of such help is when you hear stories of students jumping to their deaths from dorm buildings, not knowing else to do. In the event of such tragic incidents, rather than addressing the problem, Chinese schools just try to shush their students to save the schools' reputation.



But Western universities are equally guilty of this. In Canada, it was no secret among students when one of us had a breakdown; we would receive pseudo-emergency e-mails from the administration stating when we were prohibited from utilizing the library due to a "gas leak."



About a year ago, a fellow student who seemed to be quite successful (getting excellent grades, involved in multiple student clubs, social with lots of friends) decided to end his life due to pressure he was feeling. Once word got out, other students started sharing their own stories of mental anguish and constant academic pressure.



Consequently, our school responded by promoting their counseling and clinical services, welcoming us to come in and talk.



This is exactly what Chinese schools should be offering. I understand it is a very uncomfortable subject; however, what students need to realize is they are not in this alone. After all, we must all live in this crazy world together, so who is really normal after all?



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.