Visitors view frozen Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/15 17:47:38
Photo taken on Jan. 14, 2017 shows the frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view the frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, Jan. 14, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view the frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, Jan. 14, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

A performer plays the waist drum by the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River, which is located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, Jan. 14, 2017.Photo:Xinhua

Posted in: CHINA
