'Star Wars’ makers vow not to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher

The studio behind the Star Wars movie franchise said on Friday it has no plans to digitally recreate film performances of the late actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia, in upcoming installments of the blockbuster series.



Speculation had mounted since Fisher died unexpectedly last month, at age 60, that filmmakers might use new advances in computer graphics technology to resurrect digital images of the actress in forthcoming chapters of the Star Wars film epic.



The Walt Disney co-owned Lucasfilm, producers of the Star Wars franchise, posted a statement online putting to rest the notion that Fisher's image would likewise be recreated.



"We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher's performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," the studio said.



She had already filmed her role for the upcoming untitled sequel to that film - Episode VIII - which is due for release in 2017, and had been expected to reappear in Episode IX out in 2019.



The statement by Lucasfilm on Friday left in question whether her character would be written out of that film or another actress would be hired to play the Leia role.





