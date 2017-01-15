Happy birthday:



Don't hesitate to discuss your plans with others today. You may end up finding a powerful ally that will prove extremely useful sometime down the line. Money will be a major issue when it comes to making a new purchase. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 8, 14, 19.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Examining an old issue from a new perspective will end up providing a surprising solution. An old friend will reach out to you through social media. You can start something new, or choose to ignore them. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A mix of the old and new will help increase your luck today. This will be an excellent time to look into long-term financial investments. It's time to start thinking about your plans for retirement. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Some exciting news is about to change your life forever. Although you may need some time to adjust, once you adapt to these changes you will never want to look back. Lady Luck will favor those who help themselves. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will have to stay focused over the next few weeks if you want to accomplish an important goal. Do not let anything distract you. Once you fall from the path, it will be next to impossible to pick things up once more. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will have to further your education if you want to advance your career. Taking some time out to look into night classes will pay off. Meanwhile, seek out challenges that will help you catch the eye of your superior. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although you may want to take on more responsibilities at work, this is not a good time for you to take on a leadership position. ✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It's time to take a break from it all. Try and find some time to get away from civilization by enjoying the great outdoors. Although winter's chill has already set in, there is still a lot of beauty to behold. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Try not to take on too much at once today or you may find your schedule quickly falling into chaos. Your best bet is to focus your energies on one thing at a time. Don't move on to something else until your first task is done. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Do not be afraid to set high goals for yourself. The larger your ambitions, the harder you will work to make your dreams a reality. Taking some extra time out today to relax will help you be even more productive tomorrow.



✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A certain situation may seem familiar, but will end up unfolding in a way that you never imagined. This is a great time to get together with friends. If you head out for an evening on the town you will not regret it. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



The day will call for careful planning. Make sure you do as much preparation as possible when dealing with any situation. If you're looking for advice, your best bet is to find someone with more experience than yourself. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Fortune will be on your side when it comes to money matters. This will be a good time to make a large purchase. ✭✭✭