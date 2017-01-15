puzzle
ACROSS
1 Soft "hey, you"
5 Drum kit essential
10 White-tailed raptor
14 Flower associated with Easter
15 Kind of plant or lunch
16 Any animated character
17 Some new dads
20 City in Scotland
21 One with a nest egg?
22 Society page word
23 Tokyo currency
24 Big ___ (WW1 howitzer)
27 Put in harmony
29 Early fur baron of note
32 Dental space?
33 Photo ___ (campaign P.R. events)
36 Relief
38 Some relatives
41 Light bulb thread
42 Pester constantly
43 Anger or choler
44 "___ porridge hot ..."
46 Account that's way overdrawn?
50 Bee collectible
52 Skim milk trimming
55 Ceremonial ashes receptacle
56 Number of years in a decade
57 Did freezer maintenance
60 One paid to deliver
63 Having no warranty
64 Fill with high spirits
65 High-quality rating
66 Track setting?
67 Like many bathroom floors
68 Sprouted like a weed
DOWN
1 Midwestern landscape
2 Legendary movie star Poitier
3 Opposite of a neatnik
4 Exhibit a clerical skill
5 It may tingle when one is frightened
6 Nine-day prayer ritual
7 Blows minds
8 Calls the shots?
9 Bit of history
10 Chloroform relative
11 X-ray discoverer
12 Word often with "neither"
13 Some print shop measures
18 Make a valiant effort
19 Russell or Saldana of Hollywood
24 Petty officer on a merchant ship
25 Brinker of the silver skates
26 Suitable for the circumstances
28 Leaves leaving an addiction?
30 Branch offshoots
31 "The ___ of Pooh"
34 Beach in Florida
35 Facial expression of scorn
37 Some Russian fighter jets
38 Address to a king
39 Kind of blanket or eel
40 Evidence that's tough to dispute
41 Shark piece
45 Lacking in physical strength
47 Name on a book jacket
48 Lorne of "Bonanza"
49 Presidential first name, twice
51 Saying little on purpose
53 Combat-ready
54 "Me ___!"
57 Surrealist Salvador
58 Bibliography notation
59 Lonely way to attend prom
60 Forest fluid
61 Olympic jacket letters, for some
62 Come by or acquire
