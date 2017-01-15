puzzle





ACROSS



1 Soft "hey, you"



5 Drum kit essential



10 White-tailed raptor



14 Flower associated with Easter



15 Kind of plant or lunch



16 Any animated character



17 Some new dads



20 City in Scotland



21 One with a nest egg?



22 Society page word



23 Tokyo currency



24 Big ___ (WW1 howitzer)



27 Put in harmony



29 Early fur baron of note



32 Dental space?



33 Photo ___ (campaign P.R. events)



36 Relief



38 Some relatives



41 Light bulb thread



42 Pester constantly



43 Anger or choler



44 "___ porridge hot ..."



46 Account that's way overdrawn?



50 Bee collectible



52 Skim milk trimming



55 Ceremonial ashes receptacle



56 Number of years in a decade



57 Did freezer maintenance



60 One paid to deliver



63 Having no warranty



64 Fill with high spirits



65 High-quality rating



66 Track setting?



67 Like many bathroom floors



68 Sprouted like a weed

DOWN



1 Midwestern landscape



2 Legendary movie star Poitier



3 Opposite of a neatnik



4 Exhibit a clerical skill



5 It may tingle when one is frightened



6 Nine-day prayer ritual



7 Blows minds



8 Calls the shots?



9 Bit of history



10 Chloroform relative



11 X-ray discoverer



12 Word often with "neither"



13 Some print shop measures



18 Make a valiant effort



19 Russell or Saldana of Hollywood



24 Petty officer on a merchant ship



25 Brinker of the silver skates



26 Suitable for the circumstances



28 Leaves leaving an addiction?



30 Branch offshoots



31 "The ___ of Pooh"



34 Beach in Florida



35 Facial expression of scorn



37 Some Russian fighter jets



38 Address to a king



39 Kind of blanket or eel



40 Evidence that's tough to dispute



41 Shark piece



45 Lacking in physical strength



47 Name on a book jacket



48 Lorne of "Bonanza"



49 Presidential first name, twice



51 Saying little on purpose



53 Combat-ready



54 "Me ___!"



57 Surrealist Salvador



58 Bibliography notation



59 Lonely way to attend prom



60 Forest fluid



61 Olympic jacket letters, for some



62 Come by or acquire





solution





