Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/15 17:53:39
puzzle

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Soft "hey, you"

  5 Drum kit essential

 10 White-tailed raptor

 14 Flower associated with Easter

 15 Kind of plant or lunch

 16 Any animated character

 17 Some new dads

 20 City in Scotland

 21 One with a nest egg?

 22 Society page word

 23 Tokyo currency

24 Big ___ (WW1 howitzer)

 27 Put in harmony

 29 Early fur baron of note

 32 Dental space?

 33 Photo ___ (campaign P.R. events)

 36 Relief

 38 Some relatives

 41 Light bulb thread

 42 Pester constantly

 43 Anger or choler

 44 "___ porridge hot ..."

 46 Account that's way overdrawn?

 50 Bee collectible

 52 Skim milk trimming

 55 Ceremonial ashes receptacle

 56 Number of years in a decade

 57 Did freezer maintenance

 60 One paid to deliver

 63 Having no warranty

 64 Fill with high spirits

 65 High-quality rating

 66 Track setting?

 67 Like many bathroom floors

 68 Sprouted like a weed

DOWN

  1 Midwestern landscape

  2 Legendary movie star Poitier

  3 Opposite of a neatnik

  4 Exhibit a clerical skill

  5 It may tingle when one is frightened

  6 Nine-day prayer ritual

  7 Blows minds

  8 Calls the shots?

  9 Bit of history

 10 Chloroform relative

 11 X-ray discoverer

 12 Word often with "neither"

 13 Some print shop measures

 18 Make a valiant effort

 19 Russell or Saldana of Hollywood

 24 Petty officer on a merchant ship

 25 Brinker of the silver skates

 26 Suitable for the circumstances

 28 Leaves leaving an addiction?

 30 Branch offshoots

 31 "The ___ of Pooh"

 34 Beach in Florida

 35 Facial expression of scorn

 37 Some Russian fighter jets

 38 Address to a king

 39 Kind of blanket or eel

 40 Evidence that's tough to dispute

 41 Shark piece

 45 Lacking in physical strength

 47 Name on a book jacket

 48 Lorne of "Bonanza"

 49 Presidential first name, twice

 51 Saying little on purpose

 53 Combat-ready

 54 "Me ___!"

 57 Surrealist Salvador

58 Bibliography notation

 59 Lonely way to attend prom

 60 Forest fluid

 61 Olympic jacket letters, for some

 62 Come by or acquire

solution

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus