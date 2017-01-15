Learning Chinese

llustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

cause an uproar



轰动



(hōnɡdònɡ)

A: Jack from the class next to ours did something that caused an uproar throughout the school!



刚才隔壁班的杰克做了件轰动全校的事！



(ɡānɡcái ɡébì bān de jiékè zuòle jiàn hōnɡdònɡ quánxiào de shì!)

B: I heard about that. Are you talking about what he did at the bottom floor of the women's dormitory?



我听说了, 你是说他在女生宿舍楼下弄出的动静吗？



(wǒ tīnɡshuō le, nǐshì shuō tāzài nǚshēnɡ sùshè lóuxià nònɡchū de dònɡjìnɡ ma?)

A: Yeah. I heard that to show her how much he loved her, he lit several hundred candles and then called out for his girlfriend to come down.



对啊, 听说他点了几百根蜡烛, 喊他女朋友下来向她示爱。



(duì a, tīnɡshuō tā diǎnle jǐbǎi ɡēn làzhú, hǎntā nǚpénɡyǒu xiàlái xiànɡtā shìài.)

B: If I were his girlfriend, I would definitely not go downstairs. It would be too embarrassing.



如果我是他女朋友, 我绝不下楼, 太丢脸了！



(rúɡuǒ wǒshì tā nǚpénɡyǒu, wǒ juébù xiàlóu, tài diūliǎn le!)