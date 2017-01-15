BuybuyART announces initiative for young artists

The founders of online art platform buybuyART announced on Thursday a new initiative aimed at promoting young artists.



Called Art+IP, the new initiative seeks to create opportunities for young artists by blurring the boundaries between art and merchandise.



"Young artists need a space rich in nutrients. In the age of the Internet, their works need to be seen by the public and approved by the market," co-founder Jin Jun told the Global Times at a round table meeting after the announcement.



Jin said that people's incomes have reached the point where they are willing to pay for art, but they lack an aesthetic sense. "Thus we want to popularize art consumption and help people understand how art can better their lives."



BuybuyART co-founder Yao Wei, who has more than 10 years of experience working in art galleries, pointed out that art sales have declined in recent years and that her galleries and exhibitions have only managed to produce income through ticket sales.



"This shows that more people are paying attention to art in recent years but they still don't know what to purchase, as such they need to be educated," Yao said.



"The best way to understand art is by owning it. It is better than seeing 100 exhibitions."



It has been a rough time for young artists recently.



According to Yao, less than 30 percent of graduates from art colleges want to start an art career because of the instability of the market.



At the end of year 2016, the Heiqiao (Black Bridge) Art Zone was demolished, leaving many young artists homeless.



"Many of my classmates lived in Heiqiao. They now have to search for new places to live while other people are celebrating the Chinese New Year," young artist Zhou Tengbin told the Global Times at the meeting.



"So I really appreciate that buybuyART can help popularize art by connecting us to an audience. Artists will have a healthy place to grow only after art becomes a daily necessity for people," Zhou said.



