US Navy’s new strategy a manifestation of cold war mentality and hegemonism

The US Navy released its new Surface Force Strategy recently, which highlighted "return to sea control." It said: "The objective of the Surface Force Strategy is to achieve and sustain sea control at the time and place of our [the US] choosing to protect the homeland from afar, build and maintain global security, project the national power of the US, and win decisively."



The strategy reflects the US' cold war mentality. Peace and development have been the trend in modern times. It is inappropriate for the US Navy to launch this strategy now. It is a manifestation of the US hegemonism. The sea is a pathway for transport and trade among different countries, which should not be controlled by any country.



According to media reports, Tom Rowden, commander of US Naval Surface Forces, said the US will have to regain control of sea as the 21st century is a maritime century and some of the US "competitors" are seeking to challenge the US' long-standing dominance in the sea. However, this view will not benefit anyone.



The US has the most powerful navy in the world. It has 10 Nimitz Class aircraft carriers, each of which can carry 80 aircraft while China has only one conventionally powered aircraft carrier with a displacement of approximately 50,000 tons. What's more, in regards to the number of nuclear submarines, the US far exceeds China. Nevertheless, the US still strives to gain absolute security by taking advantage of other countries' insecurity.



With its rapid development, China is taking on more responsibilities and obligations in terms of humanitarian relief, anti-piracy and escort missions in the Gulf of Aden. This requires the PLA Navy to enhance its ability in far sea operation and cooperation.



But actions of the Chinese Navy are portrayed as threats by the US, which reflects its ambivalence and zero-sum thinking.



On tbe one hand, the US has repeatedly accused China of being a free rider of current sea communication. On the other hand, when China shoulders more responsibilities in ensuring the safety of shipping lanes, the US is wary that China intends to compete with it for sea control.



Since 2008, China has routinely sent ships to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean to ensure international marine navigation safety. Up to now, Chinese fleets have escorted over 6,000 merchant vessels, half of them from foreign countries. It can be said the expansion of the Chinese Navy can help safeguard marine peace and stability, and promote economic prosperity of coastal countries.



If the US continues to strengthen its control in the sea and interfere with navigation freedom, it will alert countries who frequently use the waterways. Maritime frictions between the US and the countries involved will intensify, which can even lead to maritime collision.



If the US gains absolute control on maritime traffic channels, China's economy and freedom of navigation will be jeopardized. This will have detrimental effects on the flow of international trade.



China should increase its input in national defense accordingly and promote its defense capabilities with the growth of its economic strength, and thus, further safeguarding the security of its maritime sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The author is a research fellow at the China Naval Research Institute. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn