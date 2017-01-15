China’s war against Japan was longer than previously stated due to CPC role: academics

People visit the 918 museum in Shenyang, capital of Northeast China's Liaoning Province, to mark the 85th anniversary of the "September 18 Incident" on September 18, 2016. Photo: CFP





Academics have argued that the replacement in school textbooks of the phrase "eight-year war" with "14-year Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression" to describe the conflict is significant and necessary progress.



The war began when Japanese forces attacked the barracks of Chinese troops in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province. On September 18, 1931 and ended with Japan's surrender in 1945, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE).



Before the recent revisions, textbooks said the 1937 Lugouqiao, or Marco Polo Bridge, incident, was the war's starting point, which ushered in Japan's full-scale invasion of China.



Starting in the 2017 spring semester, textbooks from the primary to university level will be revised, according to a statement the MOE sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.



More accurate



For years, Yang Dongliang, a professor at Tianjin's Nankai University, has been attending seminars and writing essays proposing and lobbying for this change, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.



Yang was by no means alone in calling for the revision.



Tang Zhongnan of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences hopes the new wording will "restore the original picture of that part of history," accentuating the continuity of a conflict which, by the time of the 1937 incident, had been going on for almost six years.



As historians and educators, Tang, Yang and many others say they are duty-bound to ensure today's students fully understand the course of the war, hence the revision.



The new wording acknowledges resistance by forces including the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army led by the Communist Party of China (CPC) between 1931 and 1937. At that time, the army was about 300,000 strong, and many lost their lives in Northeast China during the period.



Resistance never stopped after 1931, Yang was quoted by Xinhua as saying, adding that the campaign in the northeast was part of the "unremitting and unswerving struggle of the Chinese nation" that continued until 1945.



According to Li Zongyuan, curator of the Museum of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression in Beijing, academics reached a consensus on the phrase "14-year war" more than 10 years ago, after years of discussion.



By officially revising the wording, those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the nation in that period will be recognized as "national heroes," said Li.



The revision may also have international repercussions. For a long time, global society has not adequately recognized the magnitude of China's role in World War II, said Tang. The revised wording can connect domestic and overseas scholars, including some in Japan, who hold that the war began in 1931. It will "help raise international awareness" of the huge sacrifices the Chinese people made.



Leading the resistance



"In the most critical point for the Chinese people, it was the CPC who first upheld the flag of armed resistance against the aggressive Japanese invaders, and the leading role of the CPC was consistent over the 14 years," Zhang Dongming, a research fellow at the Party History Research Center of the CPC Central Committee, told the Global Times on Friday.



First, the CPC issued a declaration on the September 20, 1931, immediately after the Shenyang incident, to condemn the invasion, followed by a declaration of war against the Japanese army in April 1932, Zhang explained.



Second, the guerrilla forces led by the CPC also became the main armed force to fight against the invaders in the northeast by the end of 1933, said Zhang.



Third, initiated by the CPC in 1933, the Northeast United Resistance Army came into being in February 1936. The army fought with the invading force hundreds of times, with many outstanding patriotic military leaders finding fame during this period including General Yang Jingyu (1905-40), the commander-in-chief of the First Route division.



In fact, the war being 14 years long rather than is not a hardly new concept.



About seventy years ago, the Chinese people, having fought tenaciously for 14 years, won a great victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, marking the full victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, said Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2015.



In the famous article "On Coalition Government" released on the seventh National Congress of the CPC in 1945, Chairman Mao also pointed out the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression started in 1931.



