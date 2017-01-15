IS group abducts 13 religious scholars in E. Afghan province: official

Militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) outfit abducted 13 religious scholars from a religious school in Haski Mina district of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Sunday, said Attaullah Khogiani, spokesman for the provincial government.



"A group of Ulema (religious scholars) were busy in taking test from students of a Medresa (religious school) in Shapoli area of Haski Mina district today morning when IS rebels attacked and took 13 religious scholars to unknown location," Khogiani told reporters here.



Efforts are underway to ensure the safe release of the abductees, the official said. He said more than 200 boys are busy in getting religious subjects there in the religious school.



The IS outfit has yet to make comment on the subject.



Parts of Nangarhar province has been the scene of IS operations over the past two years.

