‘Bridge ninjas’ gain fame after flooding in US

A team of heavy-machine operators drew a crowd of camera-toting spectators as they plucked downed trees and other dangerous debris from raging floodwaters in Nevada.



The men then became Internet sensations when video of their exploits spread online, with commenters dubbing them #CraneGuy, Bridge Ninjas and heroes of downtown Reno.



Emergency workers voluntarily evacuated about 1,300 people from 400 homes in a Reno neighborhood last weekend as the Truckee River overflowed and drainage ditches backed up.



Three-man teams set up an excavator, loader and dump truck on multiple bridges and started snatching huge logs and debris from the rushing river.



Jim Duncan, a team member, said it was fun but also nerve-wracking to spend hours operating machinery in the rain, scooping up heavy objects before they hit the bridge, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.



"It's like playing a video game," he said. Still, "it's a challenge every day."



While the bridge teams enjoy social media fame, other equipment operators around the city helped build barriers.





