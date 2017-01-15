Sister Feng’s donation met with media suspicion

Luo Yufeng, one of China's first reality Internet stars, found herself amid controversy once again after a surprise donation to a children's charity sparked backlash and conspiracy theories about her intentions.



The Weibo celebrity, better known as "Feng Jie" (Sister Feng), announced her donation of 200,000 yuan ($29,000) on Saturday to a charity in Daliangshan, Sichuan Province - one of China's poorest areas.



Luo originally received the sum through cash rewards from her followers on WeChat for an inspiring article posted on January 11 about her journey from humble beginnings to Internet stardom.



Surprised by the response, Feng, currently living in the US, decided to pay it forward.



"These Daliangshan children need these 'rewards' more than I do," Feng wrote on Saturday.



In the same post, Feng said she would no longer accept cash rewards for her articles through the platform.



"So as to not to let you down and avoid scandal, I will no longer accept rewards."



The Internet rejoiced. "In this world of grotesque abundance there are still glimpses of humanity," commented "Zhao Ming" on Luo's account.



However, the donation sparked suspicions of Luo's motivations and conspiratorial accusations in media.



According to a report by Guangzhou-based Shendu News, the touching article was ghostwritten by Liao Wen, a former SNS editor for Phoenix News.



The report alleges that Liao had been fired for being on Luo's payroll while at Phoenix in exchange for coverage.



Luo denied knowing Liao and quickly laughed off the allegations.



"This stinks of opportunist hype…" Luo posted Sunday on Sina Weibo.



"These accounts have ulterior motives and have no scruples about spreading rumors."





