Father sells baby to pay for divorce

A Shandong Province man arrested on child trafficking charges told officers he wanted to sell off his infant son and divorce his wife with the cash, media reported on Friday.



Police in the city of Linyi said they picked up the suspect, surnamed Zhang, after they spotted him standing in the cold holding what appeared to be an underdressed infant in his arms.



Zhang eventually told officers he had been waiting for a buyer for his 5-month-old child who he had contacted online. They had agreed to a price of 80,000 yuan ($11,597).



However, police said they were shocked to learn that the child was Zhang's son.



Zhang cited complications for his ongoing divorce for selling off his flesh and blood.



"It is not convenient to break up with a child," Zhang told police.



Because his wife demanded a car as part of their divorce, Zhang decided he would sell their son and give her the cash.



Zhang is being held on human trafficking charges.



